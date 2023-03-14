Minges Bottling Group announces expansion, April 18 groundbreaking to coincide with century celebration

Minges Bottling Group is marking its centennial with the construction of a new state-of-the-art facility in Ayden, the company announced Monday.

The planned 223,375-square-foot structure will include a new warehouse, administrative and sales offices, space for vending repair and a three-bay fleet maintenance shop.

An April 18 groundbreaking ceremony has been scheduled at the site of the new facility, on Pepsi Way, Ayden, The ceremony will coincide with the company’s centennial celebration, marking 100 years of distributing soft drinks and other beverages in eastern North Carolina.

“I am extremely proud that our family has stayed united and strong for 100 years,” said Jeff Minges, president and CEO. “We continue to build this legacy in the soft drink business, as we now transition into fourth-generation ownership and executive leadership. This new facility gives us the opportunity to continue to grow, while allowing us to stay true to our mission of investing in the communities we serve in eastern North Carolina.”

Minges Bottling Group is a family-owned and operated Pepsi-Cola franchise located in Ayden. It’s current location opened in 2003.

The company needs more space because of continued product innovation, broadening beverage categories and growing consumer demands, according to a company news release.

“This growth came fast and furious in the form of brand diversification, not only in the carbonated soft drinks category, but also in the hydration, isotonic and ready to drink coffee categories,” said Landon Minges, vice president of operations. “Consumer demand for brand extensions and new flavors has compounded the need for additional space.”

PepsiCo also implemented a distribution model change that allows franchise bottlers to deliver all Gatorade products directly to large format and supermarket segments of the business.

This change alone will increase the company’s distribution volume by more than 800,000 cases annually, the release said.

This was the catalyst that challenged the Minges family and the board of directors to make the decision to build the new facility.

“In an ever-changing environment we need to be forward thinking and in a full distribution mindset, looking 20 -30 years down the road” Miles Minges, vice president of sales and marketing, said. “Adding Gatorade to our trucks will mark a true test for us here at Minges Bottling Group, allowing us to max out our orders to be more efficient. We are excited about the opportunity and ready to hit the ground running!”

Minges Bottling Group currently employs 230 individuals across its 13-county territory in eastern North Carolina. As a result of the increased volume and continued brand diversification, the company will hire an additional 23 employees, ranging from warehouse load teams, sales delivery drivers, customer sales representatives and support staff.