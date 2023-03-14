Open in App
Greenville, NC
The Daily Reflector

Dollar General reopens Greenville store destroyed by fire

By By Pat Gruner and Ginger Livingston Staff Writers,

7 days ago



A Dollar General that was destroyed in a summer fire has reopened, its corporate offices announced.

The store was destroyed on July 14 by an intentionally set fire.

Greenville police took a 13-year-old boy into custody nearly a week later, charging him with two counts of attempted first degree murder.

The Pitt County District Attorney’s office said it could provide no additional information, because state law prevents the dissemination of juvenile court records or outcomes.

Greenville Fire-Rescue, joined by Red Oak Volunteer Fire Department, used trucks with aerial apparatus to bring the fire under control in 45 minutes. Firefighters remained the rest of the night on the scene, extinguishing hot spots.

No one was injured.

A handful of customers browsed the aisles of the new store at 3100 Stantonsburg Road on Monday afternoon.

Byron Pink, who lives in the area, said that the reopening will make his life “much easier,” because he doesn’t have to drive out of his way.

“We had to commute to the one that is further down the road there about three miles,” Pink said, referring to the location on the Dickinson Avenue Extension. “Or the other one that I usually go to off 10th Street (near East Carolina University’s campus).”

To commemorate the opening of the new store, Dollar General announced it plans to donate 100 new books to a nearby elementary school to benefit students ranging from kindergarten to fifth grade, according to a news release.

The news release also said the company plans to create six to 10 jobs at the new store.

