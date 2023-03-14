Open in App
West Virginia State
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia deputy sheriffs get raise after bill signed into law

By John Lynch,

3 days ago

West Virginia deputy sheriffs will be receiving raises after West Virginia Governor Jim Justice signed SB 294 into law.

The bill, which passed unanimously, will clarify the annual salary increase for a deputy sheriff in WV.

“Currently, a Deputy Sheriff Retirement System member with at least one year of service receives a monetary supplement each year equal to $5 multiplied by their months of service,” Gov. Justice said. “This bill clarifies that the annual monetary supplement is considered pensionable earnings.”

The bill states, ” A deputy sheriff shall receive an annual monetary supplement in the sum of $5 multiplied by each month of service. Any incremental monetary supplement in effect prior to the effective date of this section that is more favorable to the deputy sheriffs entitled to such increase shall remain in full force and effect to the exclusion of the provisions of this section.”

Gov. Justice believes the raise will attract new men and women to the role.

Comments / 0
