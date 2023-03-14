Open in App
Eagan, MN
CBS Minnesota

Eagan police cruiser, semi involved in serious crash on northbound I-35E

By WCCO StaffPauleen Le,

7 days ago

Eagan police officer hospitalized following morning crash 00:41

EAGAN, Minn. -- A serious crash involving three vehicles, including a police cruiser, has closed northbound Interstate 35E in Eagan Tuesday morning.

According to state transportation officials, the crash on I-35E at Yankee Doodle Road involved injuries.

A WCCO crew at the scene observed an Eagan police cruiser in the ditch with severe damage. A semi was spotted nearby with front-end damage. A third vehicle had minor damage.

The three-vehicle crash halted traffic on northbound I-35E CBS

Eagan police later confirmed one of their officers was involved in the serious crash and is now at Regions Hospital. Details on their injuries were not released.

Traffic is being directed off at Pilot Knob Road. It's not clear how long the stretch of interstate will be closed.

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating.

Details are limited.

WCCO is looking into this developing story, so check back for more.

