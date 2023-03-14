NFC North watch: What the Lions divisional foes did on the 1st day of free agency

The Detroit Lions wasn’t the only NFC North team that was active during the legal tampering period of free agency.

During this time, teams are able to negotiate and agree upon contacts with upcoming free agents.

The Lions brought back several familiar faces including Alex Anzalone, Craig Reynolds, and Isaiah Buggs. They also tendered several exclusive-rights free agents.

Detroit kept most of their business in-house, with Cam Sutton being the only outside free agent signing for them on Monday.

Luckily, none of Detroit’s remaining free agents agreed to terms with any other teams yet.

All three of the other NFC North members made some dealings, as well as the legal tampering period, kicked off. Here’s what happened on Monday:

The Chicago Bears went on a spending spree almost as soon as the legal tampering period began.

Chicago nabbed two of this year’s top free-agent linebackers in Tremaine Edmunds and T.J Edwards. On paper, these two additions immediately make Chicago’s linebacking corps look like the strongest in the division. Both players are known for being strong defenders in coverage as well as powerful tacklers.

The fun didn’t stop there for Chicago. They made a deal with defensive lineman DeMarcus Walker, who should be a contributor as an interior pass rusher in their 4-3 scheme. The Bears also agreed to terms with guard Nate Davis. It’s not fully clear yet as to how he’ll fit into their offensive lineup, but it’s assumed he’ll be competing for a starting role at right guard.

The Minnesota Vikings made just two moves thus far, agreeing to terms with tight end Josh Oliver and defensive end Marcus Davenport.

The addition of Oliver shouldn’t inspire much fear in Lions fans. He served as a backup in Baltimore and Jacksonville over the past few seasons. He should hold the same role, providing depth behind former Lion T.J. Hockenson.

Davenport is a former first-round pick by the New Orleans Saints who hasn’t lived up to his draft status thus far. He is likely to take the place of Za’Darius Smith, who recently asked for his release from the team. Davenport played more of a down defensive end role in New Orleans, and will have to adjust to playing as a pass-rushing outside linebacker in Minnesota’s 3-4 scheme.

Minnesota also lost free agent defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson to the Cleveland Browns. Tomlinson was a dominant run-stuffing nose tackle for the Vikings for the past two seasons.

The Green Bay Packers are the team to watch right now as free agency continues.

They have only made one move on Monday, re-signing cornerback and, more importantly, All-Pro kick returner Keisean Nixon. Nixon is a dangerous aspect of their special teams unit and led the league in kick return yards in 2022.

The reason Green Bay is interesting at the moment is that they’re stuck in a standstill with quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Conflicting reports came out Monday stating that a deal was or was not agreed upon to trade the former league MVP to the New York Jets.

With how hefty his contract is, the Packers won’t be able to make significant free agent signings until Rodgers is off the team.