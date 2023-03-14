Open in App
Baltimore, MD
For the last time, the Commanders are not pursuing Lamar Jackson

By Bryan Manning,

7 days ago
Mike Florio of NBC Sports and Pro Football Talk will not let the idea go that the Washington Commanders are lying in the weeds, waiting to make a move for Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Florio’s logic is that owner Daniel Snyder, in one last act of defiance before he sells the team, signs Jackson to an offer sheet with a fully guaranteed five-year contract, leaving the next owner to foot the bill. And, in the process, angering the rest of the 30 NFL owners [subtracting Cleveland owner Jimmy Haslam] for handing out a fully-guaranteed multi-year deal. Haslam drew the ire of his fellow owners last year for the deal he gave Deshaun Watson.

John Keim of ESPN, who has covered Washington for over two decades, flatly said that is not happening. Everyone surrounding the Commanders said it was not happening. Yet, Florio continues with his theory.

On Monday, Sherree Burruss of the NFL Network became the latest to say that a Jackson deal to Washington will not happen. Burruss spoke directly to head coach Ron Rivera, who again said there is no push to bring in Jackson.

Washington’s lack of interest in Jackson isn’t an indictment on what the Commanders, or any other team, think of him as a player. They know he is phenomenal. But there are concerns. And Washington, with its current ownership situation, is not an option, even if it wanted to make a move for the former MVP.

Never say never, but it’s time to put this one to bed.

Lastly, do you think the Ravens would allow Jackson to come to Washington? Losing Jackson to the Commanders would cost Baltimore some of the fans it has taken from Washington over the last 20+ years.

