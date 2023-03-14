Open in App
Washington, DC
Daron Payne thrilled to remain with the Commanders

By Bryan Manning,

3 days ago
Daron Payne is back in Washington and will be for at least the next four years after signing his contract extension Monday.

Payne was all smiles as he returned to Ashburn to sign his four-year, $90 million contract to remain with the Commanders. Payne was slated to play the 2023 season on the franchise tag until Washington came to Payne’s agent with a strong offer Sunday afternoon to close the deal and keep him in the burgundy and gold.

On Monday, he joined local media on a conference call discussing his return to the Commanders.

Last offseason, it didn’t always appear Payne had a future in Washington. Just before the draft, word got out that the Commanders wouldn’t offer Payne an extension and that he’d play the 2023 season on his fifth-year rookie option.

While Payne was disappointed, he wouldn’t miss any time with his teammates. Payne noted how his agent may have preferred a different route; he didn’t specify that different route, but Payne wanted to be present for everything throughout the offseason.

“I like playing football; I like being around the guys,” Payne said Monday. “I like making memories and just going out there and competing with them.:

Why was it important for Payne to remain in Washington?

“I know we got a bunch of young talent on our team, and we’re always one little piece away from being good.”

What went through Payne’s mind when Washington re-signed his close friend, Jonathan Allen, in 2021?

Payne noted it didn’t bother him as it is always good to see others be rewarded and get paid.

“We work so well together,” Payne said of him and Allen. “They been playing highlight tapes around here all day. I can see him looking at me when I make moves, he is looking to work off me, and I always look to work off him. It’s just fun to be able to let loose and know that someone has your back and you can play without thinking.”

Payne said the team always told him they wanted to get a deal done, and he is glad they got it done now versus waiting through the summer.

As for last season, Payne said it may have been the most fun season he’s ever had playing football.

“Honestly, last year, I was just having a bunch of fun,” Payne said. “It may have been the best time I had playing football. I was out there trying to one-up myself every game and have as much fun as I could.”

Payne was all smiles throughout the interview. He feels he has a good routine going on and is shooting for the same goals in 2023 and beyond. Last season, he tied Dave Butz for a franchise single-season record for an interior defensive lineman with 11.5 sacks. He wants more.

Finally, Payne said something that is good for all Washington players.

“I am just happy they was able to get it done,” Payne said. “They draft guys, watch them come up and get better as a player. And then they reward them.”

Kudos to Washington for not following the same franchise tag route as Kirk Cousins and Brandon Scherff and getting a deal done with a young, ascending player.

As for Payne, he couldn’t be happier.

