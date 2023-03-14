Open in App
Chesapeake, VA
See more from this location?
WRIC - ABC 8News

Chesapeake woman wins $5 million on Virginia Lottery scratch ticket

By Courtney Ingalls,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rUGqS_0lIFO9C700

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A Chesapeake woman won five million dollars on a Virginia Lottery scratch ticket.

Eunice Sample bought a $173 Million Extravaganza ticket from the 7-Eleven at 907 Great Bridge Rd, and won!

Photo Courtesy: Virginia Lottery

“I’m excited, happy, shocked, stunned, but I feel great!” Sample said.

Sample is a retired educator and took home $3,125,000 before taxes. Since Sampler one the top prize for the $173 Million Extravaganza, two top prizes still remain unclaimed.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Virginia State newsLocal Virginia State
Yorktown middle schooler wins VA Lottery contest
Yorktown, VA1 day ago
This is the Best Diner in Virginia According to Google Reviews
Natural Bridge, VA12 hours ago
Norfolk trash truck hits woman’s parked car; city won’t pay for repairs
Norfolk, VA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Here are the numbers for Rivers Casino Portsmouth's revenue during its first full month
Portsmouth, VA2 days ago
41-mile trail on abandoned rail corridor would link 5 Hampton Roads cities
Suffolk, VA1 day ago
Former fed convicted of running penny stock scam on Virginia residents
Dallas, TX1 day ago
10 On Your Side Success: Local auto shop steps in to help woman after trash truck wrecks car
Norfolk, VA1 day ago
Flames engulf Virginia Beach home at the Oceanfront
Virginia Beach, VA18 hours ago
Norfolk daycare owner to be sentenced on child neglect charges
Norfolk, VA16 hours ago
Cars 'mistakenly ticketed' on Granby St. ahead of Saint Patrick's Day parade
Norfolk, VA10 hours ago
Police: 76-year-old man with dementia missing out of NC found in Virginia
Southern Shores, NC2 days ago
Peninsula’s New 11 Restaurants Round Up
Newport News, VA1 day ago
Former Portsmouth officials collect over $500,000 in severance over last 10 months
Portsmouth, VA1 day ago
‘Something on the Menu’ dining event set for April in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach, VA2 days ago
William & Mary Football 2023 Schedule
Williamsburg, VA2 days ago
Police chase from Suffolk ends with crash in Portsmouth
Portsmouth, VA1 day ago
MacArthur Center expected to fall under new ownership, what this means for Downtown Norfolk
Norfolk, VA10 hours ago
Newport News mom wants to see bus video where bullied daughter was struck by metal can
Newport News, VA2 days ago
Virginia delegate says he’ll resign current seat to run for new one
Portsmouth, VA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy