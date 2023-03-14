Chesapeake woman wins $5 million on Virginia Lottery scratch ticket

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A Chesapeake woman won five million dollars on a Virginia Lottery scratch ticket.
Eunice Sample bought a $173 Million Extravaganza ticket from the 7-Eleven at 907 Great Bridge Rd, and won!
“I’m excited, happy, shocked, stunned, but I feel great!” Sample said.
Sample is a retired educator and took home $3,125,000 before taxes. Since Sampler one the top prize for the $173 Million Extravaganza, two top prizes still remain unclaimed. Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
