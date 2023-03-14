Chesapeake woman wins $5 million on Virginia Lottery scratch ticket

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A Chesapeake woman won five million dollars on a Virginia Lottery scratch ticket.

Eunice Sample bought a $173 Million Extravaganza ticket from the 7-Eleven at 907 Great Bridge Rd, and won!

Photo Courtesy: Virginia Lottery

“I’m excited, happy, shocked, stunned, but I feel great!” Sample said.

Sample is a retired educator and took home $3,125,000 before taxes. Since Sampler one the top prize for the $173 Million Extravaganza, two top prizes still remain unclaimed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.