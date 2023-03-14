Open in App
Illinois State
Illinois Supreme Court to hear arguments on SAFE-T Act today

By Reggie Lee,

3 days ago

KANKAKEE COUNTY, Ill. – The Illinois Supreme Court will hear arguments over the SAFE-T Act. That’s the new law that eliminates cash bail in the state.

A Kankakee County judge ruled in favor of attorneys across the state who called it unconstitutional. Democrats made significant changes to the bill in their November veto session. That got some of the bill’s biggest critics onboard, but the lawsuit still continues.

Governor JB Pritzker said this case is the republican’s last attempt to overrule the law.

“It’s the last refuge of those who can’t win at the ballot box to take something to court to try to have it overturned, even though they are wrong when they say it’s unconstitutional,” Pritzker expressed.

Republicans are looking at an article in the Illinois Constitution for their argument in this case. It guarantees people bail by “sufficient sureties”. Both sides will debate whether “sureties” are only defined as money.

