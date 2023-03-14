Open in App
Hermann, MO
Blue Alert canceled: Man accused of shooting Hermann police officers in custody

By Kevin S. Held,

3 days ago

HERMANN, Mo. – The man accused of killing one Hermann, Missouri, police officer and wounding another in a double shooting has been taken into custody.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed Kenneth Simpson’s arrest to FOX 2 Monday afternoon.

The shooting happened just before 9:20 p.m. Sunday at the Casey’s on Market Street in Hermann. The circumstances of the shooting have not been released, other than the suspect shot two Hermann police officers.

Detective Sgt. Mason Griffith, 34, was identified as the officer killed in a tweet from the Missouri State Highway Patrol . Officer Adam Sullentrup, 31, was also shot and has been taken to a St. Louis hospital for treatment. BackStoppers will be helping both families .

Law enforcement had a home surrounded on East 11th St. and Market just after midnight Monday. The SWAT Team and officers from several different police departments were present throughout the morning and early afternoon.

    A tactical unit from the Missouri Highway Patrol moves to enter a home where a man was believed to be hiding after being accused of shooting two Hermann police officers Sunday night, on Monday, March 13, 2023. The tactical officers moved debris from the front door and retreated. The shooting about 9:30 p.m. Sunday killed Detective Sgt. Mason Griffith of the Hermann Police Department. (Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)
    A tactical unit from the Missouri Highway Patrol works in front of a home where a man was believed to be located after being accused of shooting two Hermann police officers Sunday night, on Monday, March 13, 2023, in Hermann, Mo. The shooting about 9:30 p.m. Sunday killed Detective Sgt. Mason Griffith of the Hermann Police Department. (Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)
    Tactical units from St. Charles County arrive in downtown Hermann, Mo., Monday, March 13, 2023, to help with the investigation after two Hermann police officers were shot Sunday, and one later died. (Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)
    A robot removes the storm door of a home as tactical units from the Missouri Highway Patrol and St. Charles County police wait outside to search for a man accused of shooting two Hermann police officers Sunday night, on Monday, March 13, 2023, in Hermann, Mo. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that police are focusing their search for a suspect Kenneth Lee Simpson on a home along Highway 19 near Hermann, not far from where the shooting happened. (Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

