NC mom and son nabbed with 1,400 fentanyl pills after ‘domestic situation’ brings deputies to home, officials say

ELLENBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies in the North Carolina mountains busted a mother and son with about 1,400 fentanyl pills during a weekend raid at their home, officials said.

The incident began with a call about a “domestic situation” at a home along Race Path Church Road in Ellenboro, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies arrived at the home, they spotted a “large amount” of what they believed was pressed fentanyl pills, a news release from Rutherford County deputies said.

Courtesy: Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies then obtained a search warrant and called in Forest City Police and the Rutherford County Narcotics Unit, the news release said.

During a search of the home, deputies found 292.2 grams of fentanyl pills which was about 1,400 pills, 1.3 grams of meth, Suboxone, drug paraphernalia, and $2,685 in cash, according to the news release.

Kimberly Johnson Atkins, 46, and her son, Braxton Kelly Atkins, 22, were both charged with trafficking opium or heroin (level 3), possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule I controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling for controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, deputies said.

Courtesy: Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office

Kimberly Atkins was also charged with felony possession Schedule I controlled substance, felony possession Schedule II controlled substance and simple possession Schedule III controlled substance, deputies said.

Braxton Atkins was held on a $750,000 secured bond while his mother was jailed on a $765,000 secured bond.

