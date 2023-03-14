Open in App
Columbus, GA
See more from this location?
WRBL News 3

Golden Donut Officially Opens Store On Wynnton Road

By Rex Castillo,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dKYQx_0lIFJccS00

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – A Columbus staple donut shop opened the doors to their newest location on March 13th, 2023. “Golden Donut”, the locally owned and operated donut shop, opened it’s second location in the former Burger King restaurant location on Wynnton Road.
The locally owned and operated donut shop has undergone temporary closures and changes of ownership in their nearly 40 years of operation. One thing that has remained constant is their original recipes that keep the Fountain City flocking to their locations. Colt Miley became a co-owner of Golden Donut towards the beginning of 2021, and was relieved to see such a warm reception for his store’s new location.


“We’re excited nervous but excited. We’ve put a lot of blood, sweat and tears into getting the building back up and operation and cleaned out. To see it finally open up and clean it’s great,” said Miley.


The anticipation for donuts started even before the Wynnton Road location could officially open its doors.


“People were here at 6 o’clock this morning, and we didn’t open up until 6:30. So it’s reassuring to know that people are that excited about Golden Donut coming to this side of town,” said Miley.


The location is considered a place of pride for Midtown. The house has been around for nearly 100 years having been built in 1924.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Columbus, GA newsLocal Columbus, GA
Exciting soft opening for Highside Market in Uptown Columbus
Columbus, GA13 hours ago
Columbus police present at crash on Manchester Expressway
Columbus, GA6 hours ago
Columbus police search for Vape City burglary suspects
Columbus, GA13 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Family fun on tap at Auburn’s first ever self-pour establishment
Auburn, AL8 hours ago
Coca-Cola Was the Result of a Wounded Soldier Trying to Ease His Own Pain
Columbus, GA11 hours ago
INTERVIEW: Dancing Stars of Columbus Chairman shared more about this year’s event
Columbus, GA1 day ago
WTVM’s Jason Dennis prepares for Dancing Stars of Columbus, how you can help
Columbus, GA2 days ago
Pastor’s Academy through Columbus Police Department
Columbus, GA1 day ago
CPD investigating shooting on Wedgefield Court; one injured
Columbus, GA3 hours ago
Georgia ranks second in most fire deaths in the nation this year
Columbus, GA12 hours ago
Marty Jannetty’s Niece Allegedly Hits Pedestrian Leaving Them In Critical Condition
Columbus, GA1 day ago
Columbus police investigates pedestrian-involved wreck on JR Allen Pkwy
Columbus, GA2 days ago
COLUMBUS: Fire at Armour Road apartment complex
Columbus, GA3 days ago
COLUMBUS: Wynnton Arts Academy lifts soft lockdown
Columbus, GA1 day ago
Columbus police investigates crash involving motorcycle on Lee Street
Columbus, GA2 days ago
Columbus woman announced as next season’s “The Bachelorette”
Columbus, GA2 days ago
Columbus Police investigating two-vehicle crash on Lee Street and 28th Avenue
Columbus, GA2 days ago
Phenix City: Dump truck overturns in carwash parking lot
Phenix City, AL3 days ago
Phenix City: Pay your bills by April 9, utilities offices closed next two days
Phenix City, AL8 hours ago
CPD investigating vehicle crash involving pedestrian on JR Allen
Columbus, GA2 days ago
Phenix City police investigate Tuesday night shooting near Summerville Road
Phenix City, AL2 days ago
Columbus councilor calls Police Chief Freddie Blackmon’s strategic plan ‘on point’ during lengthy meeting
Columbus, GA3 days ago
Chief Blackmon’s plans to fight crime in the city of Columbus
Columbus, GA1 day ago
CrimeStoppers offers reward for suspect’s ID in deadly Phenix City drive-by shooting
Phenix City, AL2 days ago
Columbus man found guilty in 2019 accidental shooting sentenced to 20 years
Columbus, GA1 day ago
Lanett police arrest two people after vehicle break-in at local grocery store
Lanett, AL1 day ago
Columbus police investigate armed robbery at Family Dollar
Columbus, GA3 days ago
Columbus police investigate weekend shooting on Sheridan Ave.
Columbus, GA4 days ago
Apartment fire leaves 9 adults and a child displaced; fitness family rallies the community
Columbus, GA2 days ago
Auburn’s beloved Byron’s Smokehouse reduces hours of operation
Auburn, AL4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy