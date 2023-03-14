Open in App
Patchogue, NY
See more from this location?
Daily Voice

Fatal Hit-Run Crash: Suspect Nabbed After 25-Year-Old Struck At Patchogue Intersection

By Joe Lombardi,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zW7xq_0lIFHBuX00

A suspect has been apprehended after a hit-and-run crash at a Long Island intersection that left one person dead.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. Sunday, March 12 in Patchogue.

A 25-year-old man was crossing Medford Avenue at Oak Street when he was struck by a southbound white 2014 Honda Civic traveling on Medford Avenue, Suffolk County Police said.

Approximately one minute later, he was struck by a gray Nissan Armada.

Both drivers fled the scene.

The man, identified as Nicholas Puzio, of Farmingville, was transported to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue where he was pronounced dead.

Late Monday night, March 13 police announced the arrest of a Bay Shore teen in connection to the crash.

Following an investigation by Suffolk County PD Major Case Unit detectives, Elian Jurado-Zavala was identified as the driver of the Honda Civic that struck Puzio.

One minute later Puzio, who was later pronounced dead, was struck by a second driver who also fled the scene.

Jurado-Zavala, age 19, was arrested at his home in Bay Shore on Monday and charged with leaving the scene of an accident with a fatality.

He was held overnight at the Third Precinct and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Tuesday, March 14.

The investigation into the identity of the second driver is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Case Unit detectives at 631-852-6553 or Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Suffolk County, NY newsLocal Suffolk County, NY
20-Year-Old Dies In 2-Vehicle Crash On Islandia Highway
Islandia, NY9 hours ago
Man Admits To ‘Cold-Hearted’ Killing Of Homeless 16-Year-Old In Centereach
Centereach, NY6 hours ago
Suspect wanted for stealing camping trailer in Hauppauge
Hauppauge, NY18 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
MS-13 Member Sentenced For Luring, Killing Of 18-Year-Old At Freeport Park
Freeport, NY9 hours ago
Driver Flees Cops, Crashes Into Second Car During Traffic Stop On Long Island, Police Say
Baldwin, NY1 day ago
Unknown Man Robs Store, Locks Worker In Backroom In Port Chester: Still On Loose, Police Say
Port Chester, NY12 hours ago
Robbery Suspect Stabs Store Clerk, Breaks Into Home With 2 Children In New Rochelle: Police
New Rochelle, NY12 hours ago
'Evil, Soulless Man' Left Woman's Body On Parkway In Greenburgh: Here's His Sentence
Greenburgh, NY8 hours ago
Northern Westchester Man Steals Car While Owner Quickly Runs Inside Home, Police Say
Putnam Valley, NY1 day ago
Update: Missing Rocky Point 14-Year-Old Girl Found
Rocky Point, NY1 day ago
Shoplifter Nabbed For Threatening Guard With Knife At Trumbull Mall, Police Say
Trumbull, CT7 hours ago
Unlicensed White Plains Dentist Arrested After Victim's Dental Bridge Falls Out: DA
White Plains, NY11 hours ago
Unidentified Man Found Shot On New Haven Street, Police Say
New Haven, CT1 day ago
Driver Killed In Single-Car Crash On Meadowbrook State Parkway
Hempstead, NY1 day ago
61-Year-Old Nabbed For Attempting To Steal Moped At Darien Train Station, Police Say
Darien, CT1 day ago
Men, One's Mom Charged After Failed Jersey City Home Invasion: Police
Jersey City, NJ17 hours ago
Police: 1 person killed in crash on Meadowbrook Parkway
North Merrick, NY1 day ago
Armed Carjacker Rams Police Cruiser Caught After Short Chase On Long Island
Wheatley Heights, NY2 days ago
ROUTE 208 CRASH: Overdosed Driver, Passenger Revived With Narcan After SUV Rams Overpass Wall
Wyckoff, NJ9 hours ago
Fugitive Wanted For Making Bomb Threat Nabbed In Marlborough, Police Say
Marlborough, CT12 hours ago
Long Island Man Arrested by Insurance Fraud Unit for Submitting Fraudulent Vehicle Claim
Nesconset, NY15 hours ago
Man Charged With Robbing Hotel In Rye: Was Already In Jail, Police Say
Rye, NY1 day ago
Man arrested in machete attack at LI laundromat; victim in critical condition
Valley Stream, NY2 days ago
Police: Centereach teen missing for several days is now home and unharmed
Centereach, NY1 day ago
Terminated Stop and Shop employee allegedly fights Meriden officers
Meriden, CT11 hours ago
Man's skull broken, spleen ruptured after he's pulled into Brooklyn van, beaten with hammer
Brooklyn, NY14 hours ago
Duo Scams Victim Out Of Cash With Promise Of Winning Lottery Ticket In Port Chester: Police
Port Chester, NY11 hours ago
Bronco Driver Injured In Paramus Crash Says Box Truck Hit, Split
Paramus, NJ11 hours ago
Copiague man sentenced to 75 years to life in prison for deli double murder
Copiague, NY1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy