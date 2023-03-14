Open in App
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Philly

NEXT Weather: Brace for wind gusts as high as 50 mph Tuesday

By Kate Bilo,

3 days ago

NEXT Weather: Hang on to your hat 02:47

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Leave the hat at home today, it might blow away!

Still, you'll want something to keep you warm as high winds are making the cold weather feel so much worse.

Our region is under a wind advisory from 1 p.m. today until 12 a.m. Wednesday. CBS News Philadelphia

Expect high winds throughout the day Tuesday as a nor'easter continues to impact New England.

Wind is the biggest weather factor impacting your day today, and it's possible there will be downed branches and power outages depending on where you're located.

Windy conditions picking up in New Jersey 02:55

We're expecting wind speeds to increase as the day goes on - the afternoon is when the winds should be at their strongest.

There were scattered snow showers in the area over Lancaster County and parts of Bucks County, and some snow flurries in the city Tuesday.

Wind is the biggest thing to watch out for Tuesday. CBS News Philadelphia

Gusts starting at about 30 mph will increase to nearly 40 mph by mid-day. We could see gusts as high as 45 mph in the city and even upwards of 50 mph in other spots.

With those high winds, it's a good idea to secure any loose objects outside.

A Winter Weather Advisory is still in effect for Carbon County , Pennsylvania and a Winter Storm warning is still in effect for Monroe County. You can read all the details here.

