Open in App
Atlanta, GA
See more from this location?
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Falcons to sign linebacker Kaden Elliss

By D. Orlando Ledbetter - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hTLZB_0lIFH0Hn00

Linebacker Kaden Elliss, who was a reserve for most of four seasons with the Saints, agreed to terms on a three-year, $21.5 million deal with the Falcons late Monday, according to NFL Media.

Elliss, 6-foot-3 and 238 pounds, was a seventh-round pick (244th overall) out of Idaho. He made one start and played in 28 games over his first three seasons.

Falcons get busy heading into new league year

Last season, he took over for the injured Pete Werner and started 11 of 17 games for the Saints. He made 78 tackles, had 10 quarterback hits and seven sacks.

His father, Luther Elliss, was a first-round pick by the Lions in 1995. He went on to play 10 seasons in the NFL, nine with the Lions and one with the Broncos, and was a two-time Pro Bowl selection.

Linebacker Rashaan Evans, who was the Falcons’ leading tackler last season, is set to become a free agent Wednesday.

The Bow Tie Chronicles

Get breaking news and traffic alerts emailed to you as news happens. Sign up for Breaking News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Atlanta, GA newsLocal Atlanta, GA
Hawks add two assistants to coaching staff
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
5 things we learned at Georgia Pro Day: Jalen Carter turned in bad workout
Athens, GA2 days ago
Andrew Wiggins' Status For Warriors-Hawks Game
Atlanta, GA11 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers, Dianna Russini News
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
Report: 1 NFC team likely to have interest in Ezekiel Elliott
Tampa, FL2 days ago
Jeff Gaylord Passes Away At Age 64
Denver, CO1 day ago
Absolutely brutal groin shot leads to ejection
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Report: Ravens have spoken with free agent QBs
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Next up for Nolan Smith - Georgia’s head coaching job?
Athens, GA1 day ago
AJ Brown sends cryptic tweet after surprising Darius Slay news
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Star cornerback Darius Slay shockingly returns to the Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Watch: Stetson Bennett throws at Georgia's pro day
Athens, GA2 days ago
Dillon Brooks punished by NBA over incident with cameraman
Memphis, TN9 hours ago
The Bow Tie Chronicles: Falcons come out swinging in free agency
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
‘I never moved in it’: Meek Mill selling Atlanta-area 8 bedroom, 9.5 bathroom mansion
Atlanta, GA3 days ago
E.J. Jenkins wows scouts at Georgia Tech Pro Day
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Darvin Ham Makes Shocking Statement On Lakers Playoff Push: "The Circumstances Are What They Are"
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
5 things we learned at Georgia Tech Pro Day: Keion White sustains injury
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Former NBA Player Reveals What The San Antonio Spurs Asked Him In His Draft Meeting: "What If We Pick You And You Go Back To Detroit And You Get Shot?"
San Antonio, TX2 days ago
Live event: Unapologetically ATL presents Celebrating Black Culture on March 22
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
The stage is set: It’s time for Kennesaw State to play under the bright lights
Kennesaw, GA1 day ago
A press conference surprise question for Kennesaw State players
Kennesaw, GA1 day ago
Scouting report: Atlanta United vs. Portland
Atlanta, GA14 hours ago
Georgia baseball enters SEC play vs. No. 14 South Carolina
Athens, GA15 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy