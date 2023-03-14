World Baseball Classic: Puerto Rico logs walk-off, combined perfect game vs. Israel

March 14 (UPI) -- Four Puerto Rican pitchers combined for a perfect game over eight innings, while the Francisco Lindor -led offense logged 10 runs in a shutout of Israel at the 2023 World Baseball Classic in Miami.

Puerto Rico players celebrate a combined, walk-off perfect game against Israel at the 2023 World Baseball Classic on Monday in Miami. Photo by Cristobal Herrera-Ulashkevich/EPA-EFE

Jose De Leon logged 10 strikeouts over 5 2/3 hitless and scoreless innings to start the 10-0 triumph Monday at loanDeport park. He left the game due to the tournament's first-round pitch limit.

"I've been through so many obstacles in my career," De Leon told MLB.com. "To have a moment like this, in front of my family and my people and wearing Puerto Rico across my chest makes it 100 times more special.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity the team is giving me."

Relief pitchers Yacksel Rios, Edwin Diaz and Duane Underwood Jr. totaled two strikeouts and did not allow a hit or a run over the final 2 1/3 innings to complete the feat, which will not be officially placed in the record books because the game wasn't nine innings.

Outfielder Enrique Hernandez ended the game with a walk-off, RBI single in the bottom of the eighth. The World Baseball Classic rulebook includes a mercy rule, which allows a team to automatically win after carrying a 10-run lead after seven innings.

Lindor went 2 for 3 with three RBIs, a run scored and a walk. Hernandez and second baseman Javier Baez each logged two hits and two RBIs. Third baseman Emmanuel Rivera also totaled two hits for Puerto Rico.

Puerto Rico is now 2-1 through four games in the first round of the tournament. First-places Venezuela is 2-0. The Dominican Republic (1-1), Israel (1-1) and Nicaragua (0-3) round out the group with four games remaining. The Top 2 teams from the group will advance to the second round.

Earlier Monday, the Dominican Republic beat Nicaragua 6-1. Korea also beat China 22-2 on Monday in Tokyo. Great Britain beat Colombia 7-5 on Monday in Phoenix. Team USA also beat Canada 12-1 on Monday in Phoenix.

Nicaragua will face Venezuela at noon EDT Tuesday in Miami. Israel will battle the Dominican Republic at 7 p.m. Tuesday at loanDepot park. Venezuela will face Israel at noon Wednesday at the same venue. Puerto Rico will battle the Dominican Republic on Wednesday night in Miami.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com