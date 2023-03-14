NFC Teams Plunder Saints Defensive Free Agents Marcus Davenport, Kaden Elliss

More New Orleans Saints defensive free agents are signing with other NFC teams.

NFC teams are coveting Saints defensive free agents and signing them away from New Orleans. Former 2018 first-round pick Marcus Davenport will sign a 1-year, $13M contract with the Minnesota Vikings, per Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.

Sep 25, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport (92) rush off the field against the Carolina Panthers during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints drafted Davenport out of Texas-San Antonio as the 14th overall draft pick in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

While with New Orleans, the 6-6 edge rusher registered 142 tackles, 21.5 sacks, 25 TFL, 60 QB Hits, seven forced fumbles, four passes defended, and a fumble recovery.

Losing Davenport accounts for the third defensive lineman lost to free agency after Onyemata (Falcons) and Tuttle (Panthers) signed with NFC South opponents. New Orleans will need to replenish the depth along the defensive line during free agency and the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft.

Jan 1, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New Orleans Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss (55) reacts after sacking Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Gardner Minshew (not pictured) during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta's general manager Terry Fontenot and defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen have persuaded linebacker Kaden Elliss to sign with the Falcons. Elliss has agreed to a 3-year, $21.5M deal with the Saints' NFC South foe. The journeyman linebacker had a productive 2023 campaign with 11 starts, 78 tackles, 7 sacks, 10 QB Hits, two forced fumbles, and a pair of passes defended.

New Orleans drafted Elliss out of Idaho as the 244th overall selection in the 7th round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He's leaving the team after 48 game appearances, 101 tackles, eight sacks, 13 QB Hits, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery.

