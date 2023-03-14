Open in App
“They just yapping; shut up and play basketball!” - Brandon Jennings blasts current players for having their own podcasts

By Nicole Ganglani,

3 days ago

Brandon Jennings believes podcasts are the reason for Draymond Green and Patrick Beverely's poor play this season.

Brandon Jennings

With the innovation of technology and media in this era of basketball, a handful of NBA players have resorted to building their own platforms, specifically podcasts, where they share their thoughts and insights about the NBA.

Draymond Green calls this movement The New Media —the aim is to allow players to talk about the game instead of traditional sports analysts. However, not everyone is a fan of it.

In fact, former NBA player Brandon Jennings thinks it’s ridiculous. The former Milwaukee Bucks point guard said that today’s players should just stick to basketball.

“They just yapping, yapping, yapping. It’s like shut up and just play basketball!” Jennings said in his latest appearance on the Gil’s Arena podcast.

Jennings thinks it causes players to play bad

Jennings also added that players like Green and Patrick Beverely, who both have their own podcasts, have been playing badly this season because of their new media venture outside of the court. Jennings believes that the reason for their lackluster performance is because of karma for creating their own platforms.

“I think every NBA player that has a podcast that is talking is karma,” Jennings added. “If you look at Draymond and how the Warriors are playing, it’s just bad. Every player that’s talking on the mic... while they’re playing basketball is just karma. Patrick Beverley, all of them. They’re just having terrible seasons or it’s just not going their way."

Why are more players creating their own podcasts?

Jennings might have come out a bit too harsh here because, after all, it’s hard to blame players like Green and Beverely for pursuing their own interests outside of the court.

Aside from Green and Beverely, other players like Paul George, Danny Green, CJ McCollum, and even Kevin Durant have their own podcasts as well. Regardless of what Jennings thinks, all of them are having great seasons.

The obvious advantage of players creating their own podcasts is that the public gets to hear their thoughts, not just about their performances, but also about the league as a whole. It’s a great development for the NBA media landscape today — which badly needs a shake-up — and one that will likely keep growing as the pioneers like Green and Beverely continue their success.

