NCAA Tournament: Breaking down the Midwest Region

The best weekend of the year is almost here. March Madness is upon us and the onslaught of mayhem is about to beginning. Upsets, buzzer beaters, and lifelong legends are made in this tournament.

The Iowa Hawkeyes are in the Midwest region as a No. 8 seed taking on the No. 9 Auburn Tigers in Birmingham, Alabama. For this game being in the Midwest region and against Auburn, the Hawkeyes have drawn a bit of tough luck taking on Auburn in their own backyard. That is neither here nor there, though. It’s tournament time and you have to find a way to win regardless.

In the Midwest Region are some heavy hitters and a few sleepers that could make some noise and bust up brackets across the country. Here is a breakdown of the region’s top players, top matchups, who is on upset watch, and what things look like for the Hawkeyes.

Top players in the Midwest Region

20.4 points, 7.9 rebounds Murray pulled his name out of the 2022 NBA draft and returned to Iowa City where he's had a fabulous season. He's the Hawkeyes' best player and biggest star and he also might be the best individual talent in the Midwest Region.17.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, 6.7 assists Pickett came alive during the Big Ten Tournament. In the NCAA Tournament, experienced guard play always matters and he brings that to the table.17.1 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists Again, another experienced guard at the helm. Sasser is a senior leading the No. 1 Houston Cougars and can take over.20.8 points, 10.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists Averaging a double-double on the year, the Hoosiers' big man is their offense. They go as he goes.31.7 combined points, 9.7 combined rebounds, 8.7 combined assists Xavier has a backcourt of Boum and Jones that spurs them on. Coming out of the Big East, these two know how to beat tough, physical teams.19 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists The Missouri Valley Player of the Year is no fluke. DeVries does it all for this Drake Bulldogs team and has the defensive effort to boot. He can ignite a run and scare a higher-seeded team.

Top matchups

Penn State went on a tear through the Big Ten Tournament coming up just shy of the title in a close loss to Purdue. Led by Pickett and a physical team, they are made for March. Texas A&M made the SEC Tournament championship and is a bit under-seeded as a 7-seed. The winner of these has a real shot at the Sweet 16.This game is anyone's guess on who comes out on top here. Iowa can get hot from deep and put up points in a hurry if shots are falling. Payton Sandfort's shooting and athleticism matches up well in this game. Auburn is a great rebounding team which happens to be Iowa's kryptonite at times. The winner of these will get a shot at knocking down top dog No. 1 Houston in all likelihood.

Upset watch

Drake's starting five average over 23 years old. That is an incredible amount of experience. One of those members, Tucker DeVries, was the Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year. Drake doesn't turn the ball over and is hot at the right time winning 13 of their last 14. They could give Miami all they are asking for and then some.

The case for Iowa

Iowa can shoot the ball well. And when they do, boy, do shots fall in bunches and points come quick. That has to be the case against Auburn to advance in the tournament. Kris Murray and Payton Sandfort are two of Iowa's most athletic players and can each shoot the ball well. These two could be the ignitor to send Iowa to the next round.

The case against Iowa

Auburn rebounds extremely well. If Iowa doesn't play strong on the boards, the Tigers' size and athleticism could give them fits. The Hawkeyes lack speed and turning this into a track meet like they do in the Big Ten may not work as well.

