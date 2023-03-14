Roblox gets $150 million after Silicon Valley Bank collapse

Government funds cover game company’s losses.

You just can’t escape from giving money to Roblox : After Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse , the US government will pay the notorious gaming company around $150 million from its own funds to compensate it for its losses. Estimated to have reserves worth around $3 billion, Roblox held about $150 million at Silicon Valley Bank – around 5% of its total cash and securities, according to an SEC filing, which was quoted in a Kotaku report about the matter.

The downfall of Silicon Valley Bank is the second largest banking collapse in history, trumped only by those triggering the 2008 financial crisis. SVB was the 16th largest bank in the US and – as the name suggests – focused on serving the IT industry.

Since this sector is deemed to be vital to national interests, the Federal Reserve invoked a “systematic risk exception” that means it will pay out around $175 billion in lost bank deposits – usually account owners are only insured for up to $250,000 in losses in such a case.

These payments are not designed to save the bank itself from collapse, but to make sure that individuals and companies with accounts at SVB won’t get into financial trouble due to the bank’s machinations.

Roblox, of course, wouldn’t have gotten into trouble from this incident anyways, as the SEC also concluded: “Regardless of the ultimate outcome and the timing, this situation will have no impact on the day to day operations of the company.”

Predominantly played by children, Roblox is one of the biggest video games in the world. It’s a sandbox platform allowing users to create their own custom games and monetize them. While that is a successful business model, Roblox has been accused of benefiting from child labor because of it. The company’s content moderation – or lack thereof – is another aspect that’s been under fire repeatedly.

Nevertheless it has managed to close partnerships with huge names like the NFL and Nascar .