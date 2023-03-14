Denver weather: Warmer before rain, snow chances

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Partly to mostly sunny skies are expected in Denver Tuesday with above-average highs in the middle 60s. Precipitation arrives late Wednesday and lingers into Thursday afternoon in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: 60s and sunshine

With temperatures climbing to the middle 60s Tuesday, most of the Front Range will be above average with a mix of sun and clouds. Winds will be mostly light today with comfy conditions.

Weather tonight: More clouds, mild

A few extra clouds push into the area Tuesday night as winds pick up a little. Overnight lows are mild as Denver only dips into the middle to upper 30s.

Looking ahead: Rain, snow before cooler weekend

Denver and the Front Range get even warmer on Wednesday topping out in the upper 60s and flirting with 70 degrees. Clouds push in for the second half of the day with rain and snow on the western side of the state.

Light rain is possible after sunset and for the early overnight hours Wednesday.

That rain will swap over to snow early Thursday morning and will last through the late morning. Winds will be breezy on Thursday with cooler highs in the upper 30s.

With the warm temperatures and rain initially, the impact in Denver looks to be minimal with lots of melting. Denver totals can be between 1 to 3 inches, the foothills and along the Palmer Divide can see between 3 to 5 inches, and our mountain towns can pick up 4 to 10 inches.

Cooler weather stays around for Friday with highs in the 30s and partly sunny skies.

The weekend brings back more sunshine with below-average highs in the lower 40s. There is a small chance for a flurry on Sunday afternoon.

Monday is still cool in the middle 40s with cloudy skies.

