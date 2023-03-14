Major Case Squad investigating Sunday morning homicide in Belleville

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – The Major Case Squad is investigating a homicide that happened in Belleville Sunday.
38-year-old Paul Kirby was found dead in his home on South 29th Street early Sunday morning. Police said he died from a gunshot wound.
The Major Case Squad shared that it's following multiple leads, but they're asking anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers or the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis at 1-866-371-TIPS.
