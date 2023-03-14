Sandcastle named one of top waterparks in U.S.

Sandcastle has been named one of the top waterparks in the U.S., according to U.S. News and World Report.

The publication handed the West Homestead waterpark the honor over the weekend, calling Sandcastle a “nostalgic treat.”

Sandcastle was one of 36 parks nationwide and one of four in Pennsylvania to receive the honor.

“Though the main attraction of this former railroad yard is its 16 waterslides, the property also features a wave pool, a lazy river, a pool with a mushroom-shaped waterfall and shallow play areas for young ones,” article authors Holly Johnson and Timothy J. Forster wrote in their summary of the park. “Or, to get your heart pumping, try the new free-fall waterslide Bombs Away, which opened in 2022.”

Sandcastle, a 67-acre facility on the banks of the Monongahela River, is owned by Palace Entertainment, subsidiary of Spain-based Parques Reunidos, which purchased original parent company Kennywood Entertainment.

A former U.S. Steel railroad yard, Sandcastle officially opened for business in July 1989.

Sandcastle opens for its 2023 season on May 27, according to its website.