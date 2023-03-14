Open in App
Agenus: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

3 days ago

LEXINGTON, Mass. (AP) — LEXINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Agenus Inc. (AGEN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $74.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The Lexington, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 24 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 22 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $28.4 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $17.8 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $230.7 million, or 78 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $98 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AGEN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AGEN

