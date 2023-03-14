Perth Amboy Man Sentenced to 25 Years for 2021 Execution-Style Murder of Union Man

UNION, NJ - A Perth Amboy man has been sentenced to 25 years in state prison for the shooting death of 24-year-old Union man, Isaiah Spicer, in November 2021.

Shannon Assing, 26, received the 25-year sentence on his aggravated manslaughter conviction, according to the Union County Prosecutor’s Office. He must serve at least 85 percent of the term before the possibility of parole.

The Prosecutor’s Office said at approximately 1:30 on the morning of Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, Union police responded to the 1200 block of Coolidge Avenue and found Spicer who sustained fatal injuries to his head and neck after an apparent execution-style shooting. Assing fled the scene, discarded the weapon, and turned himself in the next day. Prosecutors say Assing admitted to shooting Spicer in front of the home of his ex-girlfriend.

“We are grateful for the hard work of Assistant Prosecutor Grady, Sergeant Chris Scuorzo, and Homicide Task Force Officer Sergeant Trent Fettes on this case in bringing this suspect to justice,” said Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel. “I hope this sentencing can bring some solace to those mourning Mr. Spicer.”

