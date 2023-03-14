Joe Biden's Slip Reportedly Reveals Carter Asked Him To Do Eulogy

President Joe Biden has revealed that ailing former President Jimmy Carter asked him to give his eulogy.

What Happened: Biden said at a Democratic National Committee fundraiser on Monday that he spent time with Carter.

“It’s finally caught up with him, but they found a way to keep him going for a lot longer than they anticipated because they found a breakthrough,” said Biden on Carter who is in a hospice, reported The Hill.

“He asked me to do his eulogy,” said Biden. The president then caught himself speaking, “Excuse me, I shouldn’t say that,” according to the report.

Why It Matters: Carter, the longest-living U.S. president, entered hospice care in February, noted The Hill.

Carter’s niece reportedly said later in the same month that the former president, who is 98 years old now, still has "some time in him.”

Biden was an early endorser of Carter in 1976. The former president called Biden his “first and most effective supporter in the Senate” and a loyal friend, according to the Hill.

