GitLab, United Airlines And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures traded higher this morning. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session.

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ: GTLB ) shares dipped 31.1% to $30.75 in pre-market after the company issued weak revenue guidance.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BBAI ) dropped 10.1% to $2.05 in pre-market trading after reporting a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.

TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL ) declined 5.2% to $6.45 in pre-market trading.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL ) fell 4.8% to $46.50 in pre-market trading. United Airlines said it now sees Q1 adjusted EPS of $0.60 to $1.00 per share, versus analysts' estimates of $0.66 per share.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU ) fell 3.7% to $39.18 in pre-market trading.

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX ) fell 3.5% to $7.44 in pre-market trading after reporting a wider quarterly loss.

XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV ) fell 3.3% to $8.00 in pre-market trading.

Ocean Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCEA ) dropped 3.2% to $8.11 in pre-market trading. Ocean Biomedical shares gained around 5% on Monday after EF Hutton initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $10 price target.

