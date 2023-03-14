Open in App
Georgia State
Vols make top-eight for 4-star tight end Brady Prieskorn

By Zach McKinnell,

3 days ago
Four-star tight end Brady Prieskorn announced his top-eight schools on Monday.

Ohio State, Ole Miss, Penn State, Alabama, Miami, Georgia and Michigan are Prieskorn’s top-eight schools.

The 6-foot-5, 220-pound tight end is from Rochester Adams High School in Rochester, Michigan.

Prieskorn is the No. 71 overall prospect in the class of 2024. He ranks as the No. 4 tight end and No. 3 player in the state of Michigan, according to the On3 Sports industry rankings.

He earned Associated Press Michigan All-State honors last season. Prieskorn finished his junior season with 24 receptions, 648 receiving yards, 10 receiving touchdowns and averaged 27 yards per reception.

Prieskorn led Adams to the Division 1 state finals and had two receiving touchdowns in the state championship game.

