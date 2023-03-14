Think You Know Your iPhone Inside-Out? Marques Brownlee Reveals 3 Hidden Features
By Ananya Gairola,
3 days ago
Get ready to level up your Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) iPhone game as popular tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee spills the beans on three amazing features you never knew existed.
What Happened: Brownlee, who has 16.7 million subscribers on YouTube , shared three "three productivity themed iPhone features" on iPhone that will completely blow the minds of both Apple and non-Apple users.
In the video, Brownlee talks about lesser-known features:
Feature I: Two-Finger Drag Select
Usually, when users want to select something on their Apple app, they tap on Edit and individually select each item, but not anymore. Users can just slide two fingers down and drag select or unselect.
Feature II: Easy Scan Text Feature
If users want to convert physical texts into digital ones quickly, there's no need to type them down manually. Simply open the Notes app on your iPhone, hit the Camera icon and the text will appear on the screen.
Feature III: And Finally, Back Tap
This one is Browlee's favorite — open Settings on your iPhone, then Accessibility and then Touch. Scroll down to tap Back Tap. Now users simply need to double-tap or triple-tap on the back of their iPhones and use it to open the flashlight or Camera. "Just like having a second button."
Watch the video here:
At the time of writing, the video had been viewed more than 2.5 million times.
