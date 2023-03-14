NOLA council committee today discusses new AirBnB rules

A New Orleans City Council committee meeting today takes up new rules for Air BnBs. The city is trying to strengthen regulations after previous rules were gutted by a federal appeals court.

That ruling sent the council pretty much back to the drawing board. In the meantime, complaints about short term rentals hosting rowdy tourists in residential areas continued. Councilmember Lesli Harris says new rules will include occupancy limits.

"If you are operating legally, you cannot have 25 people staying in a two bedroom apartment and disrupting the neighbors," Harris told WWL's Newell Normand.

She told WWL's Newell Normand that enforcement and steep penalties will be key. Repeat violators could face even more severe consequences.

"Ultimately, if you have so many fines, you know what happens, you can get a sheriff's sale," said Harris, dangling the threat of a property owner losing their asset if they cannot follow the city's rules.