- Beauty and wellness company Waldencast PLC (NASDAQ: WALD ) said it signed a binding letter of intent to acquire a 60% controlling interest in a newly formed entity to be comprised of the business of its Southeast Asia (SEA) distributor.
- The letter of intent is binding upon the SEA distributor, but Waldencast's obligations are subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions. The financial terms were not disclosed.
- Waldencast expects the deal to further accelerate its growth in a key strategic region for the company.
- Waldencast expects to close the transaction in the coming weeks.
- The company plans to hold its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 earnings release and conference call on April 26 against the previously announced date of March 15.
- Michel Brousset, Founder and CEO, stated: "We are pleased to have reached an agreement to further deepen our presence in a rapidly growing market in partnership with our long-standing distributor in the region."
- Price Action : WALD shares closed at $7.95 on Monday.
This article Waldencast Eyes Major Stake In Its Southeast Asia Distributor To Accelerate Strategic Growth originally appeared on Benzinga.com
.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments / 0