Open in App
Iowa State
See more from this location?
WHO 13

Iowa homeschool students gather at Capitol

By Zach Fisher,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l0WQ7_0lIF4kSk00

DES MOINES, Iowa — Students and their families took over the Statehouse on Monday for Homeschool Iowa at the Capitol day.

“I like that my mom is my teacher and if you are having an emergency you don’t have to go in,” said Justice, a homeschool student in Urbandale. “I don’t have to eat meatloaf from the school cafeteria.”

The event is hosted by Homeschool Iowa. The organization estimated that there were around 900 people at the Statehouse to tour the building, meet with legislators and listen to remarks from homeschool graduate, Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird.

“As I think about my education I am so thankful to my parents for making the choice to homeschool and I want to thank the parents here as well, because you make sacrifices,” said Bird, (R).

Bird mentioned that with the increase of parents shifting to homeschooling in the state, those homeschooling their children now need to set an example.

The executive director of Homeschool Iowa agreed that there was an increase in parents wanting to go down that route in just the last several years.

“There has certainly been a large growth trajectory that really started before the pandemic,” said Aaron Neely, “But after the pandemic, parents who had sort of accepted the normal education path for their children began to reevaluate that.”

The event lasted from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with the Attorney General speaking at the noon hour.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Iowa State newsLocal Iowa State
Pence, Ernst in Des Moines Saturday for foreign policy panel
Des Moines, IA11 hours ago
Vice President Harris condemns rollback of reproductive rights in Iowa
Des Moines, IA1 day ago
We need serious people to solve serious problems
Sioux City, IA3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
4 horses rescued by ARL of Iowa, 2 in severe condition
Des Moines, IA1 day ago
Iowa Has 2 Of America’s Best Cities To Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day
Davenport, IA3 days ago
Photos show DeSantis with 'fascist' snowflake in Iowa
Davenport, IA5 days ago
Ticket Worth $1 Million Sold in Iowa For Tuesday Night Drawing
Des Moines, IA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy