Nacogdoches, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

1 killed in Nacogdoches pedestrian hit-and-run

By Darby Good,

3 days ago

NACOGDOCHES, Texas ( KETK ) – A man is dead after being struck by a car Monday night in Nacogdoches.

According to police, around 11:30 p.m. officers responded to a report of a pedestrian that was laying in the roadway after being struck by a car in the 5000 block of South Street where the man was found and pronounced dead.

“At this time the vehicle that struck the victim has not been located,” officials said.

Authorities said further information will be released as it becomes available.

