Open in App
Huntsville, AL
See more from this location?
WKRG News 5

15-year-old killed during drug-related robbery: Alabama Police

By Jess Grotjahn,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0shMZP_0lIF3ePr00

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A man has been charged with capital murder after police say a 15-year-old died during a drug-related robbery.

The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) says Deiondre Gilmore, 25, is charged with capital murder in connection with the incident that happened on Sunday, March 12.

Nakhla murder trial: Jury sees new video from night of wreck

HPD was called to a shooting into a vehicle around 9 p.m. near Wharton Road and Kenwood Drive.

HPD Major Crimes Unit investigators found out the shooting happened in the area of Colfax and Deerfield Roads. Police say Gilmore shot into a vehicle during a robbery.

Deiondre Gilmore (Madison County Sheriff’s Office)

A 15-year-old passenger in the vehicle died from injuries sustained in the shooting.

Gilmore was taken to the Madison County Jail and will be held there without bond.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Alabama State newsLocal Alabama State
Alabama man charged with murdering 15-year-old in robbery-shooting
Huntsville, AL4 days ago
North Alabama pain clinic owners sentenced for opioid distribution, healthcare fraud
Lewisburg, TN10 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Mother charged with capital murder after 8-year-old killed in Hartselle stabbing
Hartselle, AL1 day ago
Man Under Guard in Gadsden Area Hospital
Gadsden, AL4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy