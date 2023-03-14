15-year-old killed during drug-related robbery: Alabama Police

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A man has been charged with capital murder after police say a 15-year-old died during a drug-related robbery.

The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) says Deiondre Gilmore, 25, is charged with capital murder in connection with the incident that happened on Sunday, March 12.

HPD was called to a shooting into a vehicle around 9 p.m. near Wharton Road and Kenwood Drive.

HPD Major Crimes Unit investigators found out the shooting happened in the area of Colfax and Deerfield Roads. Police say Gilmore shot into a vehicle during a robbery.

Deiondre Gilmore (Madison County Sheriff’s Office)

A 15-year-old passenger in the vehicle died from injuries sustained in the shooting.

Gilmore was taken to the Madison County Jail and will be held there without bond.

