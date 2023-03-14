‘Running Wild’s Bear Grylls Greenlights Doc From Son Jesse Grylls For Outdoors.com & Reveals Ambitions For His Adventure Platform

EXCLUSIVE: Bear Grylls has unveiled an original content slate for Outdoors.com, the adventure site and streaming platform he recently acquired alongside Nashville-based digital investor Savage Ventures.

Sylvester Stallone, Bear Grylls & Endemol Shine North America To Develop Adventure Series As Part Of Production Pact

The slate will be part of a relaunch of Outdoors.com aimed at making the platform “the home of adventure,” with Grylls also contributing content while overseeing its general direction. You can read a full Q&A with him below.

British adventurer Grylls is best known for his high-octane series such as Nat Geo/Disney+’s Running Wild with Bear Grylls , which has seen him take the likes of Shaquille O’Neal, Julia Roberts and Barack Obama into the wilderness on survival expeditions.

Among Outdoors.com’s first greenlights is the first documentary feature from Grylls’ son, Jesse Grylls. This captures Grylls Jnr’s first-ever BASE jumping expedition in Mongolia. Subscribers to members-only tier Outdoors+ will get early access.

Survival consultant, TV host and author Meg Hines and world-record holding explorers The Turner Twins will also provide how-tos and safety tips via articles, video and direct contact with the Outdoors.com community. They’ll also recap kite-surfing and mountaineering trips and Arctic explorations.

This all comes after Grylls, also know for Netflix’s interactive You Vs. Wild and Discovery Channel’s Man Vs Wild , teamed with Savage Ventures to acquire and relaunch lifestyle brand Outdoors.com. Their plans involves exclusive news, content, e-commerce, community-based initiatives, newsletters, message forums and expert guidance for a fee. A portion of net proceeds from Outdoors+ will go to the World Lands Trust.

Grylls said the goal was “to inspire, to equip and to empower people around the world to live their adventures,” while Savage Ventures partner Sam Savage added: “We could not be more excited about the opportunity to build the biggest media platform in the outdoors space with the most iconic adventurer in the world. This platform and partnership will allow us to make a truly positive impact on this planet, and empower people to enjoy the journey through content that equips their exploration.”

Outdoors.com will operate independently of Grylls’ production house The Natural Studios, which he launched with Banijay in 2019.

In an exclusive interview, Grylls said he and Savage Ventures would look to acquire further digital media properties and combine them with Outdoors.com. “We expect to purchase additional assets and consolidate them into Outdoors.com as opportunities present themselves,” he added.

Read the full Q&A here…

DEADLINE: Why did you move into digital media ownership with the acquisition of Outdoors.com?

Our goal is to be the ultimate destination for everything adventure. Whether that’s planning your next National Park holiday, figuring out which tent is best for your trip, learning how to fly fish or move in avalanche terrain, getting expert advice on travel, locations, expeditions or simply tuning in to some incredible stories and behind-the-scenes experiences from our experts. We are here to empower, equip and inspire. To be the ultimate trusted home of adventure, and making the outdoors fun and accessible.

DEADLINE: What are your ambitions for Outdoors+?

Initially, Outdoors+ will be a members-only community. We are intently focused on driving engagement and meaningful interactions between our experts and members. Later this year, we will be launching Outdoors+-specific content with some of our key experts.

Bear Grylls Takes Bollywood Star Ranveer Singh Into Wild For Interactive Netflix Special From The Natural Studios And Banijay Asia

DEADLINE: How are you selecting the talent for this venture?

My criteria is simple: Partner with like-minded explorers who want to share their expertise with our community at Outdoors.com.

DEADLINE: How many shows will you be commissioning for the platform every year?

I’m going to be continuing to make my TV shows for Nat Geo and the other networks I work with, but we will definitely be creating a whole new host of content exclusively for Outdoors. That’s going to be a fun mission and the key is bringing in the best-in-class adventurers to share this with. I’m also incredibly proud that everything we do will in turn be supporting various environmental charities and wildlife endeavors to help protect our planet.

DEADLINE: Will you look to buy other digital entertainment services?

Absolutely. I have amazing partners in the team at Savage Ventures on Outdoors.com. They are incredible consumer internet operators who specialize in asset acquisitions. We expect to purchase additional assets and consolidate them into Outdoors.com as opportunities present themselves.

DEADLINE: How are you monetizing Outdoors.com?

Savage Ventures executes a proven digital playbook on all of their media properties. We will leverage their existing business chassis to monetize commerce-friendly content via social, search and subscription.

DEADLINE: How often will you appear on Outdoors.com?

I will be involved across it all, from the values to the content, to the deals and opportunities. In terms of my focus, this is it.

DEADLINE: How will the original content stand out?

It’s going to be very personal and true to my core values. I am surrounded by an awesome production crew that travels with me, and so this effort organically plugs into our existing trips and efforts.

DEADLINE: Will Outdoors.com be a niche streaming service or can you compete with bigger rivals in the space?

We want Outdoors to be the ultimate destination for everything adventure and out-in-the-wild. Our goals here is to empower and inspire while also expanding our reach.

Bear Grylls & Gangsta Granny Help Merlin Entertainment In Post-Covid Recovery