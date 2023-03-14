Reolink’s Solar Outdoor Security Camera at 50% Begs To Be Mounted On a Tree For a Different Vantage Point

This security camera can be put just about anywhere because it’s solar-powered, meaning there are no wires or worries when it comes to how to power it. Not only that, but the Reolink Solar Security Camera is down 50% today to $69.99, making now a great time to boost security around the home a little bit.

A lot of security cameras like this require a subscription, making that upfront saving a little bit less enticing. Thankfully, this one joins the ranks of the best security cameras without subscriptions , so there’s never anything to pay for outside of the camera itself. Plus, because it’s outdoors, there are no privacy concerns for the owner, meaning there’s no worry about it not having a shutter like the best security cameras with privacy shutters .

The camera itself isn’t just impressive because of how it’s powered though. The 1080p video is sure to allow the owner to see everything they need to, it has night vision that can comfortably cover up to 33 feet away, and a 6 times digital zoom too. Plus, it has built-in motion detection, works with Alexa, and has two-way audio. It also has a customizable siren as well, making it a great choice as a lone security camera in the front or back garden.

This security camera is ideal for those with a big old tree in the garden because the solar panel on it means it’ll last without issue, no matter where it’s placed. It’s not just the power that’s impressive though, as this camera also has impressive night vision and 1080p full-HD video. Plus, it can record without a subscription, is weather-resistant, and is really easy to install.