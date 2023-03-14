Biden reveals he was asked to give Jimmy Carter eulogy



P resident Joe Biden has been asked by Jimmy Carter to deliver the eulogy at the former president’s funeral, Biden told supporters on Monday.

Biden unintentionally revealed the request while speaking at a fundraiser in Rancho Santa Fe, California, as he provided an update on his predecessor’s health condition. Carter entered hospice care late last month to spend his final days at his Georgia home , spokespeople for the former president said.

FORMER PRESIDENT JIMMY CARTER TO ‘SPEND HIS REMAINING TIME’ IN HOSPICE CARE

“I spent time with Jimmy Carter, and it’s finally caught up with him. But they found a way to keep him going for a lot longer than they anticipated because they found a breakthrough,” Biden said , referring to Carter’s yearslong battle with cancer.

“He asked me to do his eulogy,” he added before cutting himself off. “Excuse me, I shouldn’t say that.”

Biden and Carter have known each other for decades and often worked closely while the latter was in office. Biden was serving his first term in the Senate when he endorsed Carter for the Democratic presidential nomination in 1976. Carter later paid back that favor when he endorsed Biden for the nomination in 2020.

Barry Thumma/AP In this Feb. 20, 1978, file photo, President Jimmy Carter listens to Sen. Joseph R. Biden, D-Del., as they wait to speak at a fundraising reception at Padua Academy in Wilmington, Del.



Carter was diagnosed with melanoma in 2015, which later spread to four spots in his brain. However, after months of radiation treatments, he announced he was cancer-free by December of that year.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Since then, he’s suffered a number of other health complications, including undergoing brain surgery in 2019 to relieve pressure on his brain. It’s not clear what health conditions Carter currently has that prompted the decision to undergo hospice care after a series of hospital stays.

Carter, 91, is the oldest living president.