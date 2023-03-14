Today's Talker: Talladega Nights mansion up for sale for $9.9 million

It's time for Today's Talker!

Talladega Nights fans listen up, the Lake Norman Mansion from the movie is back on the market. This time around it's $9.9 million.

The home is located in Cornelius, North Carolina, and played host to several iconic scenes including Bobby's thank you, baby Jesus prayer.

Glendale, Arizona is ceremonially renaming itself "Swift City" to celebrate the start of Taylor Swift's tour. She's kicking off her "The Eras" tour with shows in Glendale State Farm Stadium on Friday and Saturday. She then heads off to 19 other cities.

Other naming options included Swiftdale, Taylordale, the City of Taylor Swift, and Taylor Nation, but Swift City won out.

Taylor Town was the runner-up.

The name Swift City is only for the weekend.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip