Glen Allen, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Tyson Foods plant in Glen Allen closing in May

By Allie Barefoot,

3 days ago

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Roughly 692 employees of the Glen Allen Tyson Foods plant will be out of the job in May. Tyson released a statement saying that the closure was due to an “inability to economically improve operations.”

Mark Federici, President of UFCW 400, said Tyson provided no advance warning to the union.

“It has been our honor and privilege to represent the workers at this plant for decades, and we were appalled by today’s news and the terrible impact it will have on close to 700 of our union members,” said Federici.

A Tyson representative further explained that the company would “provide opportunities for relocation where applicable.”

Tyson will shutter Glen Allen plant employing 692 workers Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

