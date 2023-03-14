Amazon Echo Buds noise cancelling earbuds deals start at only $79.99

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, BGR may receive an affiliate commission.

Have you been eyeing AirPods or Echo Buds, but the high price tags have given you pause? Today’s definitely the day you should pull the trigger because you’re not going to find better deals than the ones that Amazon is offering at the moment. That’s especially true if you’re looking for Echo Buds deals because they’re on sale right now at the lowest price ever.

Many people say Amazon’s Echo Buds are just as good as AirPods Pro, which is certainly impressive. And today, Echo Buds are on sale for less than one-third of what you’ll pay for Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 , even while the AirPods are also discounted at Amazon.







Amazon gift card deals 2023: How to get $215+ for free

Price: $79.99 (reg. $120)

You Save: $40.00 (33%)

Buy Now







Amazon reveals first satellite internet dishes to compete with Starlink

Price: $99.99 (reg. $140)

You Save: $40.00 (29%)

Buy Now

Entry-level AirPods 2 are currently down to $99. Or, you can save some money on a pair of AirPods Pro. Amazon has an AirPods Pro 2 deal right now that drops your price to only $199.99. That’s less than $1 above the all-time low for Apple’s 2nd-gen model.

Apple Watch Ultra is down to the best price yet with this $70 discount

But if you take advantage of Amazon’s Echo Buds price discount instead, you’ll get noise cancelling earbuds starting at only $79.99 in either black or white. Or, upgrade to Echo Buds with wireless charging for $99.99. That means you get noise cancelling earphones for the same price as Apple’s entry-level AirPods while they’re discounted.

Echo Buds are down to the lowest prices ever

Echo Buds and Echo Buds with wireless charging were both best-sellers during Prime Day earlier this year. That’s when Amazon’s Echo Buds price was at its lowest — until now.

Today’s deals: $99 AirPods, huge 4K smart TV sale, Sony earbuds, Roomba robot vacuums, more

Of course, it’s not difficult to understand why they sold so well. All you need to do is read over some Amazon reviews to see how beloved these true wireless earbuds are. You’ll find the same thing if you search for reviews on blogs.

Image source: Amazon

People absolutely adore Amazon’s cord-free earbuds. They offer terrific sound quality, great battery life, and the same wire-free convenience you get with AirPods. They also have top-notch noise cancellation, which people love so much.

On top of that, you get instant access to Alexa, Siri, or Google Assistant, whichever you prefer. The one thing they don’t offer compared to other leading options is a sky-high price tag.

At just $120, Amazon’s Echo Buds price is so much less expensive than comparable cord-free earphones with active noise cancelling technology. Then, every once in a while, Amazon will run an Echo Buds deal that makes them even more attractive. Such is the case right now.







Price: $79.99

You Save: $40.00 (33%)

Buy Now

Head over to Amazon and you’ll find Echo Buds on sale for just $79.99. That’s the lowest price of the year, of course, and it’s about one-third of the price of AirPods Pro 2, even while they’re discounted.

Or, if you want to upgrade to Echo Buds with wireless charging , they’ll cost you $99.99. That’s a great discount, and it likely won’t be around for long.







Price: $99.99

You Save: $40.00 (29%)

Buy Now

The post Amazon Echo Buds noise cancelling earbuds deals start at only $79.99 appeared first on BGR .