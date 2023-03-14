Open in App
Lexington, NC
WNCT

‘She was groomed’; Family relieved abducted 13-year-old Texas girl found alive in Davidson County

By Caroline Bowyer,

3 days ago

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The aunt of the 13-year-old Texas girl, who was abducted and found in a shed in Davidson County shared her emotions as she waited for authorities to locate her niece.

Investigators said Jorge Camacho, 34, started chatting with the teenager while gaming.

Desiree Orta has not been able to see her niece, but knowing she’s with her parents and in Texas makes it easier for her to sleep. Orta said in the 10 days her niece was gone, she and other family members put up fliers around east Dallas, searched for her and never gave up hope she would come home.

PHOTOS: 13-year-old girl taken from Texas found in locked outbuilding in Lexington, sheriff says

“We kept our faith and we knew she was alive and we prayed every day,” said Orta.

Friday night their prayers were answered nine days after the teenager left her Texas home.

Davidson County Sheriff Richie Simmons and his deputies found the 13-year-old niece locked in a shed.

“I don’t even want to imagine what she endured during that time.”

The inside of the shed on Linwood Southmont Road in Lexington had a TV, a mattress, a jar of peanut butter and a bottle of salad dressing in it.

“It’s heartbreaking, of course,” she said. “That’s my niece. Nobody ever wants to imagine, or even think, or know that a child and their family has gone through that type of experience. No child deserves to go through that.”

The 13-year-old’s father helped authorities locate Camacho. The dad found messages his daughter exchanged on her cell phone.

“She was groomed,” she said. “She was enticed to go with this man. Whatever else reason, she felt the need to go with him.”

‘The good Lord was looking out for that child’; Denton community breathes sigh of relief after Savannah Childress found in Arkansas

Orta will do whatever it takes to make sure the man who drove to Dallas to get her niece stays locked up. Authorities say the 34-year-old abducted and sexually assaulted the young teenage girl.

“He’s sick,” she said. “He’s a predator and I hope that he honestly does not see the outside of a prison for the rest of his life.”

Orta said the family wants to make sure the 13-year-old gets all the help she needs to get through this traumatic experience. After that, they want to help educate other families on how to keep children safe online.

