Denver, CO
Denver7 News KMGH

Much colder, with light snow on Thursday

By Mike Nelson,

3 days ago
DENVER — Warm and dry weather can be expected across eastern Colorado again on Wednesday. It will feel pretty spring-like along the Front Range, with highs in the mid- to upper 60s. The weather will be different in the mountains as snow will increase, mixed with rain in the mountain valleys.

The next storm will spread rain and snow across the Western Slope starting tonight and early Wednesday. The winds will kick on on Wednesday as this storm approaches, but the weather should stay dry on the plains until Wednesday night.

Rain showers will develop Wednesday evening and switch over to snow by early Thursday, with 1 to 2 inches possible for Denver and the I-25 Corridor. Much heavier snow will fall in the mountains with 6 to 12 inches expected and locally some higher totals above 10,000 feet. Temperatures will be colder on Thursday, with highs only in the 30s.

Friday will be windy and cold with highs in the low 40s for Denver and just in the 20s to low 30s in the mountains where flurries will linger. Saturday should be cool and dry, followed by another chance for some rain and snow on Sunday.

Denver7 Weather

