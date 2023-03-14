3 takeaways as Celtics suffer brutal loss to Rockets

There is no sugarcoating it: Monday night’s 111-109 loss to the Houston Rockets was embarrassing for the Celtics. Boston got outplayed in every aspect of the game, and was simply dominated by a team that entered the game with just 15 wins on the season and the NBA’s worst record.

Sure, when you look at the final score, the word “dominated” might seem a little dramatic, but it’s really not when you look at the numbers. Houston had the edge in every major statistical category, and if not for a late rally, things could have been a lot uglier for Boston.

Jaylen Brown, who finished with 43 points on 16-of-25 (64%) shooting from the field while also recording five rebounds and two assists, and Malcolm Brogdon, who finished with 20 points off the bench on 5-of-11 shooting, were really the only ones that showed up for the C’s on Monday night. Brown and Brogdon scored or assisted on 24 of Boston’s 39 made buckets and combined for 63 of Boston’s 109 points.

The Celtics as a team shot 39-of-87 (44.8%) from the field and 12-of-42 (28.6%) from deep, were outrebounded 48-38, allowed 15 offensive rebounds, and totaled just 19 assists. It was just the seventh time this season the Celtics failed to record at least 20 assists, and they are now 3-4 in those games.

The Celtics just didn’t have it Monday night, and that’s unacceptable for a team that has championship aspirations and is currently fighting for the top seed in the Eastern Conference. It’s a loss championship teams frankly can’t afford, and a costly one for the C’s. With the loss, the Celtics are now two full games behind the Bucks for the top seed in the Eastern Conference, and are just one game ahead of the 76ers for the No. 2 seed. The Celtics are now 5-5 since returning from the All-Star break, as their dip in play continues during a crucial part of the season.

Here are three takeaways from what may have been the worst loss of the season for the Celtics:

Tough night for Jayson Tatum

It was a tough night for Jayson Tatum from the start. Tatum finished the first half shooting just 3-of-12 (25%) from the field and 1-of-7 (14.3%) from deep, totaling just nine points. Though he would salvage his night a little bit in the second half, it was not enough for the Celtics.

It was Tatum who had the ball in his hands with a chance to send the game to overtime, but he couldn’t get it to fall.

Though he didn’t make it, this is the kind of look you’d like to see more of from Tatum. In the month of March alone, Tatum has attempted 64 threes, and that’s just over a six-game stretch.

Though Tatum is a good three-point shooter, he needs to get to the cup more. He has the size and ability to get inside and needs to utilize it. The Celtics’ offense is at their best when they move the ball and score in different ways, and that starts with Tatum.

The Robert Williams effect

The Celtics miss Robert Williams. He brings a different aspect to the game when he is on the floor, and it’s one the Celtics are missing right now.

Boston lost the rebounding battle again on Monday night, as they were outrebounded 48-38, and allowed 15 offensive rebounds resulting in 17 second-chance points for Houston.

The Celtics are now 2-3 since Williams went down with a hamstring strain, and in those five games, Boston’s opponents have grabbed a total of 255 rebounds, which is second-most in the NBA during that time.

Over that stretch, Boston has also allowed 61 offensive rebounds, which is good for sixth-most in the NBA and which has resulted in 70 second-chance points for opponents.

The rebounding battle is so important to the Celtics, and Williams is the key in that department. Williams’ health this postseason is going to have a serious impact on whether or not the Celtics are able to raise banner 18.

Post-All-Star struggles are getting worrisome

The Celtics are a .500 team in their 10 games since returning from the All-Star break. Over the course of those 10 games, the Celtics have a point differential of just plus-11. This is worrisome, as it is starting to become a trend, and a bad one to have at the end of the regular season.

It’s not time to panic just yet with the Celtics, but this is certainly something to watch. With just 13 regular-season games remaining, the C’s need to find their game, and they need to do it quickly.