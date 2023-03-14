Open in App
Albany, NY
See more from this location?
NEWS10 ABC

Albany CE Dan McCoy: ‘Stay off the roads’

By Michael Mahar,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IZCOR_0lIEqIq600

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Albany County Executive (CE) Dan McCoy is urging drivers to stay off the roads if they don’t have to go out. Residents of Albany are also reminded that public county office buildings are closed after a state of emergency was issued Monday night.

Get all of the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

“Our DPW crews have been working diligently throughout the night to clear the roads but the snow is coming down fast. That means it is a battle to keep up,” said Albany CE Dan McCoy. “I continue to urge those who can to work from home and to stay off the roads to allow for emergency and essential services personnel to get to work and to do their jobs.”

CE McCoy also says this notice does not apply to the Albany County Nursing Home, Department of Public Works, Department of General Services, Water Purification District, or the Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Albany, NY newsLocal Albany, NY
Code Blue alert declared in Albany
Albany, NY9 hours ago
Capital Region Restaurant Rundown: March 13-17
Albany, NY5 hours ago
5 things to know this Friday, March 17
Albany, NY16 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Rensselaer residents required to conserve water
Rensselaer, NY11 hours ago
Water main break affecting Troy businesses
Troy, NY14 hours ago
Hudson Crossing Park seeks award candidates
Schuylerville, NY9 hours ago
NYSP: Albany man throws loaded gun out of a moving car
Albany, NY10 hours ago
Police training exercise Thursday on Morris Street
Albany, NY1 day ago
CR-14 reopens in Berne, officials still urge caution in hill towns
Berne, NY2 days ago
Meet the Colonie man fixing model trains
Colonie, NY2 days ago
Troy mayor encourages residents to lend a hand on Earth Day
Troy, NY11 hours ago
Albany officials announce new illegal gun tip line
Albany, NY1 day ago
Fort Edward duo allegedly failed to pay subcontractors
Fort Edward, NY12 hours ago
March 17 marked in honor of Lake George’s mayor
Lake George, NY11 hours ago
Police locate teen reported missing out of Clifton Park
Clifton Park, NY6 hours ago
Easter bunny coming back to the Aviation Mall
Queensbury, NY11 hours ago
City of Pittsfield to implement three-hour parking on North Street
Pittsfield, MA9 hours ago
Broken headlight leads to drug arrest for Albany man, say deputies
Albany, NY15 hours ago
Things to do in the Capital Region this weekend: March 17-19
Albany, NY1 day ago
Historic Albany building renamed for former Gov. Paterson
Albany, NY3 hours ago
NYSP: Cohoes man makes bomb threat at a daycare center
Clifton Park, NY13 hours ago
Restorations at Kate Mullany House almost complete
Troy, NY11 hours ago
Nearcare closing its doors in Glens Falls
Glens Falls, NY1 day ago
Nor'easter storm impact on Albany
Albany, NY3 days ago
Glens Falls Post Office to hold job fair
Glens Falls, NY7 hours ago
Duo cited after dead pets found in Vermont home
Pownal, VT17 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy