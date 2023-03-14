New characters in Ted Lasso Season 3: New cast, actors, actresses in Apple TV show

One of the most eagerly anticipated shows of 2023 is back as Ted Lasso enters its third season.

The fictional football TV show has taken the world by storm as an optimistic American coach takes charge of a struggling English club.

While Ted Lasso stars as the coach, the series boasts a strong cast of characters that have made the show such a success.

Ahead of its third season, some new characters are expected to join the fray as the hit show reaches a climatic end.

New characters in Ted Lasso Season 3

Ted Lasso's mum

After an emotional breakdown towards the end of season two, Ted Lasso is set to receive some much-needed support in season three as his mother is introduced. Ted's mum will be played by American actress Becky Ann Baker, who is best known for her roles on Freaks and Geeks and Girls.

No stranger to a good quote, Lasso at one point said on the show: "Boy, I love meeting people's mums. It's like reading an instruction manual as to why they're nuts."

On that note, it will be interesting to see how his mother is portrayed in the show. Will she be just as optimistic as her son or the polar opposite?

Venture capitalist

Another female will be added to the Ted Lasso cast in season three in the form of Jodi Balfour, who will be playing a venture capitalist simply known as 'Jack' so far. Details on her role are sparse but the actress was spotted filming scenes with Juno Temple's character Keeley Jones last year.

Balfour is no stranger to an Apple TV+ series and previously starred in the space drama 'For All Mankind'.

New AFC Richmond players

With Richmond securing promotion back to the Premier League at the end of season two, the team will welcome some new faces for season three. It's currently unclear who these players will be and who they'll be portrayed by, but expect to see some dressing room drama.

Are past characters returning for Ted Lasso Season 3?

It's been confirmed that all of the main cast from previous seasons of Ted Lasso will be returning for the new episodes.

James Lance's role in the show was cast into some doubt at the end of season two when his character Trent Crimm was fired from his job as a journalist at The Independent.

But Crimm will be back in some form for season three with his actor given credits for the first four episodes.

The same goes for Sarah Niles, who plays Dr. Sharon Fieldstone, and was introduced in season two. Despite her character looking to say goodbye at the end of last season, she will feature in a few episodes of season three.