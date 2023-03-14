Open in App
South Sioux City, NE
See more from this location?
KCAU 9 News

South Sioux City schools donates $4,200 to Midwest Honor Flight

By Gage Teunissen,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0av5s6_0lIEmTIz00

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — At the South Sioux City City Council meeting, Siouxland’s Midwest Honor Flight received a donation from the school district.

South Sioux City City Council announced Fire Chief leaving position

South Sioux City Schools gave a check for $4,200 to the program. This donation will allow five veterans to go on the flight.

The money was raised through events that the school put on, donations from local businesses, and the selling of mini airplane gliders.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local South Sioux City, NE newsLocal South Sioux City, NE
Siouxland Ethanol held annual Stakeholders Meeting at South Sioux City Marriott
South Sioux City, NE2 days ago
Siouxland funeral homes purchased by Canadian-based business
Sioux City, IA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Sioux City encourages community to celebrate Transit Driver Appreciation Day
Sioux City, IA5 hours ago
City officials announced 32nd annual Litter Dash
Sioux City, IA2 hours ago
‘You Never Forget Your First Ride’: Sioux City announces slogan, logo for 2023 RAGBRAI
Sioux City, IA11 hours ago
New apartment complex aids in Sioux City’s growing downtown life
Sioux City, IA41 minutes ago
$27M school bond vote in Wayne, Neb., narrowly passes
Wayne, NE13 hours ago
Stone Park Boulevard reconstruction project to begin March 27
Sioux City, IA5 hours ago
United Way of Siouxland celebrates 2023 campaign success
Sioux City, IA23 hours ago
North Fork Area Transit aiming to reopen early April
Norfolk, NE2 days ago
Vermillion church fire extinguished with no injuries
Vermillion, SD1 day ago
Stray of the Day: Meet Luke
Sioux City, IA14 hours ago
Tow to Go available over St. Patrick’s Day weekend
Sioux City, IA1 day ago
Authorities deploying extra cars during St. Patrick’s Day
Sioux City, IA5 hours ago
Some Catholics can chomp on corned beef guilt-free for St. Patrick’s Day
Sioux City, IA8 hours ago
Security National Bank in Sioux City warns customers of uptick in scammers
Sioux City, IA6 hours ago
Elk Point-Jefferson’s Schmitz sends Huskies to state semis with buzzer-beater
Jefferson, SD23 hours ago
OABCIG’s Beckett DeJean commits to University of South Dakota
Vermillion, SD3 hours ago
Simulation in Motion-Iowa brings a new way of learning for healthcare providers
Sioux City, IA2 days ago
Dakota Valley advances to Class A title game, Elk Point-Jefferson falls short in state semifinal
Jefferson, SD1 hour ago
Married NAIA basketball referees enjoy birthday surprise in Sioux City
Sioux City, IA1 day ago
Siouxland bars are expecting March Madness 2023 to be busier than last year
Sioux City, IA1 day ago
Interview: Voices Unite event to bring singers together for clinic, performance
Sioux City, IA13 hours ago
Dakota Valley Panthers earn 51st consecutive win, advance to Class A semifinals with win over Hot Springs
North Sioux City, SD1 day ago
Dordt falls to Montana Western in women’s NAIA Tournament Round of 16
Sioux City, IA2 days ago
Norfolk man sentenced to federal prison for trafficking of methamphetamine
Norfolk, NE1 day ago
Sports Spotlight: Dakota Valley carrying historic win streak and support for “Rosie” into State to defend their title
North Sioux City, SD2 days ago
Dakota Valley’s Isaac Bruns named 2022-23 South Dakota Boys Basketball Player of the Year
North Sioux City, SD2 days ago
Elk Point-Jefferson Huskies boys basketball team head to State for first time since 2010
Elk Point, SD2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy