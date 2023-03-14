South Sioux City schools donates $4,200 to Midwest Honor Flight

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — At the South Sioux City City Council meeting, Siouxland’s Midwest Honor Flight received a donation from the school district.

South Sioux City Schools gave a check for $4,200 to the program. This donation will allow five veterans to go on the flight.

The money was raised through events that the school put on, donations from local businesses, and the selling of mini airplane gliders.

