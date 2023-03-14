Pi Day 2023: Where to get ‘sweet’ deals across Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Take a break from the equations and enjoy a sweet, savory treat instead on national Pi Day!

National Pi Day honors the mathematical constant of pi. The well-known math constant represents the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter. Typing pi, or π, into calculator will lead to a long list of numbers being displayed. However, the number is commonly abbreviated to it’s decimal form 3.14, which is why the constant is celebrated on March 14.

Local and national businesses alike are celebrating the day by offering “circular” treats. Here are a few sweet and savory deals being offered across Middle Tennessee.

Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop

This pie shop is offering a sweet deal for customers at its Franklin and Murfreesboro locations! On March 14, customers can purchase three 4-inches pies for only $14. Guests will be able to choose from a selection of 10 flavors which include key lime, granny’s apple, southern custard, coconut cream and many more.

Papa C Pies Bakery

Papa C Pies, a Brentwood-based bakery, is offering a discount on its “made from scratch southern homemade pies.” Any order, with a total of $30 or more, will receive a $3.14 discount off the order. Stop by the bakery located on 99 Seaboard Lane or place an order on their website .

Millican Pecan Company

One online deal is allowing folks from all over to get the opportunity to taste a world famous, traditional Texas pecan pie! For Pi Day, Mellican Pecan Company is celebrating with 15% off on all of their pecan pies. Customers should use coupon code “PIESALE” to apply the offer. To order a pie, click here

Blaze Pizza

Blaze is celebrating pi day by offering pizzas for the same price as the mathematical equation. On March 14, reward members can build their own 11-inch pizza for only $3.14. The offer is available for dine-in customers only and limited to one pizza per person. There are four Blaze locations in Tennessee, click here to find one near you.

Cici’s Pizza

Bring home the Pi with Cici’s Pizza! The pizza chain is offering two deals for dine-in and delivery customers. Dine-in customers can get $3.14 off the adult buffet and a $3.14 kids’ combo. Pickup and delivery customers can get $3.14 off a large 1-topping pizza when they order online using code “PIDAY.”

Market Wagon

Market Wagon, an online farmers market that serves Tennessee and Kentucky, is offering a sale on a variety of pies from local bakeries. Customers in the Nashville area can order from SweetAbility Bakery and Cocorico Cuisine . According to Market Wagon, all fresh-baked desserts will be delivered to your door.

All offers are only available on March 14, 2023.

