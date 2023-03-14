Open in App
Nashville, TN
See more from this location?
WKRN News 2

Pi Day 2023: Where to get ‘sweet’ deals across Middle Tennessee

By Alicia Patton,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OnnhG_0lIEmSQG00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Take a break from the equations and enjoy a sweet, savory treat instead on national Pi Day!

National Pi Day honors the mathematical constant of pi. The well-known math constant represents the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter. Typing pi, or π, into calculator will lead to a long list of numbers being displayed. However, the number is commonly abbreviated to it’s decimal form 3.14, which is why the constant is celebrated on March 14.

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Nashville

Local and national businesses alike are celebrating the day by offering “circular” treats. Here are a few sweet and savory deals being offered across Middle Tennessee.

  • Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop

This pie shop is offering a sweet deal for customers at its Franklin and Murfreesboro locations! On March 14, customers can purchase three 4-inches pies for only $14. Guests will be able to choose from a selection of 10 flavors which include key lime, granny’s apple, southern custard, coconut cream and many more.

  • Papa C Pies Bakery

Papa C Pies, a Brentwood-based bakery, is offering a discount on its “made from scratch southern homemade pies.” Any order, with a total of $30 or more, will receive a $3.14 discount off the order. Stop by the bakery located on 99 Seaboard Lane or place an order on their website .

  • Millican Pecan Company

One online deal is allowing folks from all over to get the opportunity to taste a world famous, traditional Texas pecan pie! For Pi Day, Mellican Pecan Company is celebrating with 15% off on all of their pecan pies. Customers should use coupon code “PIESALE” to apply the offer. To order a pie, click here

  • Blaze Pizza

Blaze is celebrating pi day by offering pizzas for the same price as the mathematical equation. On March 14, reward members can build their own 11-inch pizza for only $3.14. The offer is available for dine-in customers only and limited to one pizza per person. There are four Blaze locations in Tennessee, click here to find one near you.

  • Cici’s Pizza

Bring home the Pi with Cici’s Pizza! The pizza chain is offering two deals for dine-in and delivery customers. Dine-in customers can get $3.14 off the adult buffet and a $3.14 kids’ combo. Pickup and delivery customers can get $3.14 off a large 1-topping pizza when they order online using code “PIDAY.”

  • Market Wagon

Market Wagon, an online farmers market that serves Tennessee and Kentucky, is offering a sale on a variety of pies from local bakeries. Customers in the Nashville area can order from SweetAbility Bakery and Cocorico Cuisine . According to Market Wagon, all fresh-baked desserts will be delivered to your door.

All offers are only available on March 14, 2023.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tennessee State newsLocal Tennessee State
A Black family fights to get their kids back from Tennessee Department of Children’s Services
Manchester, TN1 day ago
Increased police presence in Middle Tennessee for St. Patrick’s Day
Murfreesboro, TN10 hours ago
Sports betting booms in Tennessee, raising concerns about gambling addiction
Nashville, TN13 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Costco planning to open warehouse in Mt. Juliet in 2024
Mount Juliet, TN5 hours ago
Man airlifted to Nashville after falling from roof in Kentucky
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Several sickened after possibly eating pot gummies at L.A. school
Nashville, TN2 days ago
1 dead, 1 injured in Antioch shooting
Nashville, TN11 minutes ago
Ascension Saint Thomas welcomes new Murfreesboro hospital
Murfreesboro, TN1 day ago
1 dead, 1 injured after head-on crash in Kentucky
Nashville, TN15 hours ago
Road debris costs Tennesseans dollars and sometimes lives
Spring Hill, TN1 day ago
Young Portland golfer playing at Augusta
Augusta, GA2 days ago
Freeze Warnings and a chilly March weekend
Nashville, TN3 hours ago
Costco submits plans to build store in Mt. Juliet
Mount Juliet, TN1 day ago
1 dead, 1 wanted for murder following South Nashville stabbing
Nashville, TN17 hours ago
Hozier stopping at Ascend Amphitheater in October for new tour
Nashville, TN11 hours ago
Matchbox Twenty bringing ‘Slow Dream Tour’ to Bridgestone Arena
Nashville, TN11 hours ago
‘Person of interest’ in custody in connection with Murfreesboro homicide
Murfreesboro, TN1 day ago
Why Nashville had three large water main breaks in three days
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Water main break floods steps near Tennessee State Capitol
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Pet sitter & 3 others charged with animal cruelty
Knoxville, TN2 days ago
‘One of the largest paving projects’ in Goodlettsville history to begin next week
Goodlettsville, TN2 days ago
Lucky winner! Spring Hill lottery player wins $350K jackpot
Spring Hill, TN2 days ago
‘Private jet on wheels’: Luxury bus service to expand routes from Nashville
Nashville, TN2 days ago
WEATHER ALERT 3-14-15-2023 FREEZE WARNING
Nashville, TN3 days ago
Missing Murfreesboro Man: Kenneth Harrison
Murfreesboro, TN1 day ago
Suspect wanted for deadly shooting in East Nashville
Nashville, TN3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy