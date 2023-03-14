Open in App
Fort Collins, CO
The Coloradoan

CSU researcher seeks participants for study on dementia and physical activity

By Kelly Lyell, Fort Collins Coloradoan,

3 days ago

Hoping to build upon previous research that has shown a reduction in risk, onset and progression of dementia among people who are more active, an assistant professor at Colorado State University is seeking additional participants for a clinical study.

Agnieszka Burzynska said she has 30 to 40 spots remaining for the study, and she’s particularly interested in getting more men ages 45 to 80 enrolled. About 70% of the 110 people who have already completed the study are women, she said.

Participants need to be relatively healthy, she said, and have no major neurological or psychiatric diseases. Preliminary screening for eligibility is done over the phone, with those selected to participate invited to a three-hour session of cognitive testing, measurements of waist circumference and blood pressure, and an MRI.

Study subjects are then given a device to be worn on their belts that measures physical activity over the course of a week — “a scientific Fitbit, slightly less visually attractive but more scientifically calibrated,” she said.

“They just wear it and take some notes; they should not change their habits for the study.”

Afterward, they’ll be asked to come back to CSU’s south campus for a one-hour MRI, she said.

The total time commitment is about four hours, she said, and those who complete the study will be paid $100.

“The unique aspect of the study is that we use novel measures of brain health,” said Burzynska, an assistant professor in CSU’s department of Human Development and Family Studies. “… We are using scanners that are not typically used; they measure the white matter of the brain — the cables of our brain. They’re highways of the information. This is not where the information processing is taking place, and that’s why, for decades, this part of the brain was considered kind of a passive highway; it’s just there but doesn’t really do much.

“We now know white matter is important now, but we do not understand exactly how. We don’t understand the mechanics of the myelin content of the brain, the fatty substance for insulation of our brain. This is really new.”

Those interested in participating can fill out an online form on the CSU Department of Human Development and Family studies website, call 970-491-4859 or email the project coordinator at sammu@rams.colostate.edu . The Alzheimer's Association and National Institutes for Aging are funding the study, Burzynska said.

Burzynska, director of the CSU BRAiN (Brain Aging: Intervention and Neuroimaging) Laboratory, has been studying the brain’s white matter for 15 years now, beginning with animals and moving on to humans. Her goal, she said, is to gain a better understanding of how the white matter changes as people get older, how that relates to cognition and what role physical activity plays in those changes.

That information, she said, will open new avenues for understanding, treating and possibly protecting the brain from the onset and progression of Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia.

Burzynska and her research team, working out of the BRAiN Lab in the Molecular, Cellular and Integrative Neurosciences Program and Translational Medicine Institute on CSU’s south campus in Fort Collins, hope to gain additional information through this study on the myelin content — “the fatty substance for insulation of our brain,” she said — through this study.

A previous study she completed, on a 93-year-old athlete from Canada, provided “some evidence that physical activity helps the brain ,” she said. The brain in that athlete, she said, “looked better than women 20 years younger.”

Other research she has directed, she said, has found that people who move more and sit less have better brain health. Early data from the current study, she said, has shown preliminary associations between blood pressure, BMA (body mass index), waist circumference and brain health.

One question she hopes to answer is whether the current U.S. Department of Health and Human Services recommendations for physical and heart health is sufficient to maintain brain health as people age. Those recommendations are: 150 to 300 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise, spread over multiple days, or 75 to 150 minutes of vigorous-intensity aerobic exercise (or an equivalent combination of both).

“I really hope that this type of work will change how we think about brain health,” she said. “… When people are losing the independence of everyday living, it’s not usually because of physical disabilities, it’s because of cognitive challenges. It’s hard to navigate your life — plan meals, take care of the house, take medications — as those cognitive abilities decline.”

Reporter Kelly Lyell covers education, breaking news, some sports and other topics of interest for the Coloradoan. Contact him at kellylyell@coloradoan.com , twitter.com/KellyLyell or facebook.com/KellyLyell.news .

