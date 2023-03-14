Open in App
York Daily Record

70-year-old man shot in York, suspect turns himself in, police say

By Teresa Boeckel, York Daily Record,

3 days ago

A 70-year-old man was shot Monday evening in York, according to police.

The man's injuries are not life-threatening, and he was treated at an area hospital, a York City Police news release states.

Officers responded around 6:18 p.m. Monday to the 500 block of Madison Avenue for a reported shooting, the release states. They found the injured man.

Detectives are investigating.

Police said the victim was shot once, and he was not the target, but they know who was.

The suspect, 18-year-old Amire Chavers, has turned himself in, police said.

More: York County Coroner IDs man killed in shooting in York earlier this month

More: Can you help York City Police find a missing teen?

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police:

  • Submit a tip through the CRIMEWATCH App or at www.yorkcitypolice.com . Click on submit a tip and fill out the available boxes.
  • Email Detective Baez at abaez@yorkcity.org.
  • Call the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204.
  • Call the York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record:

