The future of newspapers in Charlotte: mixing past, present

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Queen City News reporter Kaci Jones talks with newspaper readers and Charlotte Observer staff, like executive editor Rana Cash, about the newspaper’s current role in Charlotte.

The storied newspaper prints in the University City area and has nearly 60 fulltime employees. The newspaper has moved from its former building at 500 S. Tryon Street and time at the NASCAR Hall of Fame (Stonewall Street) over the past ten years.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.